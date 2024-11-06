Emani Bailey News: Gets let go
Bailey was cut from the Chiefs' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Bailey joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in the spring, and despite not making their 53-man roster out of training camp, managed to secure a spot on their practice squad. However, for now, his time with the Chiefs franchise will end and he'll have to work to find another opportunity.
Emani Bailey
Free Agent
