Emani Bailey headshot

Emani Bailey News: Signs futures deal with Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 7:42am

Carolina signed Bailey to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Bailey spent the entire 2024 season on the Chiefs' and then the Panthers' practice squads, and now he'll be starting next season in the same place he left off. The main candidates for significant roles in Carolina's backfield in 2025 include Chuba Hubbard (knee), Jonathon Brooks (knee) and Miles Sanders.

Emani Bailey
Carolina Panthers
