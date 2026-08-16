Emanuel Wilson Injury: Sidelined by short-term hamstring injury

Wilson (hamstring) sat out Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Wilson is managing what is believed to be a short-term hamstring injury. Both Wilson and Jadarian Price (lower body) are expected to be available for the start of the regular season, which may not be the case for Zach Charbonnet (knee). Even is Charbonnet isn't ready to begin the season, Wilson appears likely to cede the majority of backfield opportunities to George Holani and Price. Wilson's next chance to see preseason action will be Aug. 23 at Tennessee.