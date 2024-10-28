Emanuel Wilson News: Continues ceding snaps

Wilson had four carries for five yards and two receptions for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Jaguars.

Wilson's snap count has been trending down for weeks, and he did not even finish second among Packers running backs in that department in Week 8, as Chris Brooks took the field for 17 snaps while Wilson was out there for only 12. Green Bay figures to lean on top back Josh Jacobs in Week 9 before going on bye in Week 10, so those who have held onto Wilson should be evaluating other options.