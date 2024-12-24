Emanuel Wilson News: Finds end zone in win

Wilson had 11 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown and one reception for four yards in Monday's 34-0 victory over the Saints.

Wilson racked up all of four carries for 16 yards across Weeks 14-15, but he easily surpassed both marks Monday while getting more work with the Packers lightening the load on starter Josh Jacobs. The latter figures to get as many carries as he can handle in a key Week 17 matchup with the Vikings, so expect Wilson and fellow reserve Chris Brooks -- who also scored in Week 16 -- to be back in complementary roles.