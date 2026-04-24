Emanuel Wilson headshot

Emanuel Wilson News: First-round RB added by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 11:09am

Wilson will face increased competition for touches after the Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price 32nd overall Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

All three of Wilson, Price and George Holani could play sizable roles early in the season while Zach Charbonnet works his way back from a torn ACL. The Seahawks signed Wilson and drafted Price after losing running back Kenneth Walker in free agency. Price is untested in a workhorse role, having backed up Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, so Seattle's likely to spread out the backfield workload between multiple options despite investing significant draft capital into Price.

Emanuel Wilson
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emanuel Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emanuel Wilson See More
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
Author Image
John McKechnie
15 days ago
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Red Flags for Rico Dowdle & Rachaad White?
NFL
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Red Flags for Rico Dowdle & Rachaad White?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
18 days ago
NFL Rookie Analysis: Mike Washington 2026 Fantasy Outlook
NFL
NFL Rookie Analysis: Mike Washington 2026 Fantasy Outlook
Author Image
Mario Puig
23 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
28 days ago