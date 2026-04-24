Emanuel Wilson News: First-round RB added by Seattle
Wilson will face increased competition for touches after the Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price 32nd overall Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
All three of Wilson, Price and George Holani could play sizable roles early in the season while Zach Charbonnet works his way back from a torn ACL. The Seahawks signed Wilson and drafted Price after losing running back Kenneth Walker in free agency. Price is untested in a workhorse role, having backed up Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, so Seattle's likely to spread out the backfield workload between multiple options despite investing significant draft capital into Price.
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