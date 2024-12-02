Emanuel Wilson News: Held to two touches Thursday
Wilson took two carries for 20 yards during Thursday's 30-17 win versus the Dolphins.
Wilson only played four offensive snaps in Week 13, as he appears to have been overtaken by Chris Brooks for the role of backfield second fiddle to Josh Jacobs in recent weeks. Things won't get any easier for Wilson when the Packers travel to take on Detroit's tough defense in Week 14.
