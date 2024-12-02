Fantasy Football
Emanuel Wilson News: Held to two touches Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 8:23am

Wilson took two carries for 20 yards during Thursday's 30-17 win versus the Dolphins.

Wilson only played four offensive snaps in Week 13, as he appears to have been overtaken by Chris Brooks for the role of backfield second fiddle to Josh Jacobs in recent weeks. Things won't get any easier for Wilson when the Packers travel to take on Detroit's tough defense in Week 14.

Emanuel Wilson
Green Bay Packers
