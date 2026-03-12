Emanuel Wilson headshot

Emanuel Wilson News: Joining Seattle's backfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 2:18pm

The Seahawks are slated to sign Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to 2.1 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While working as Josh Jacobs' top backup with Green Bay in 2025, Wilson recorded 496 yards and three TDs on 125 carries, along with 99 receiving yards on 15 catches in 17 regular-season games. With Kenneth Walker departing via free agency and Zach Charbonnet having suffered a torn ACL in January, Wilson could potentially earn a key early-season role in a Seattle backfield that also includes George Holani and Kenny McIntosh, though it's possible that the team adds further RB depth in the coming weeks/months.

Emanuel Wilson
Seattle Seahawks
