Emanuel Wilson News: Limited to five touches

Wilson had five carries for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Texans.

Wilson had tallied at least seven touches in four straight appearances, but he finished with only five Sunday. Meanwhile, starting running back Josh Jacobs got the ball 17 times in Week 7 and averaged just shy of 20 touches over the last three weeks. Wilson cut into Jacobs' workload a bit earlier in the season, but the latter is now being counted on to do what was expected when he was brought in over the offseason.