Emanuel Wilson headshot

Emanuel Wilson News: Minimal involvement in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Wilson rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

Wilson continues to play a very small role in the Packers offense as Green Bay's No. 3 running back. The 25-year-old played just six of the Packers' 64 offensive snaps, behind starter Josh Jacobs (48) and primary backup Chris Brooks (16). Barring injuries to Jacobs and Brooks, Wilson remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Saints.

Emanuel Wilson
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
