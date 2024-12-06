Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emanuel Wilson headshot

Emanuel Wilson News: Opportunities remain minimal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Wilson had one carry for seven yards in Thursday's 34-31 loss to the Lions.

Wilson was the second Packers running back to get the ball in Thursday's contest, but both he and Chris Brooks were used sparingly with Josh Jacobs dominating the work out of the backfield. Wilson and Brooks are both handling a similar workload, but Wilson's snaps have paled in comparison to his counterpart's in recent weeks, and Brooks has spent more time on the field in six straight games.

Emanuel Wilson
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now