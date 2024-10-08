Emanuel Wilson News: Snap count slips

Wilson had six carries for 24 yards and one reception for minus-nine yards in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Rams.

Wilson recorded a touch on nearly half his snaps, but he was only on the field for 15 of the 59 plays the Packers ran on offense, with starting running back Josh Jacobs handling the other 44. Wilson came close to matching Jacobs in both snaps and touches in both Weeks 3 and 4, but Sunday's contest provided a reminder of the pecking order in Green Bay's backfield.