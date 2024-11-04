Emanuel Wilson News: Tallies second touchdown

Wilson had four carries for 28 yards and a touchdown and one reception for one yard in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

Wilson bounced back from a couple quiet weeks by finding the end zone for the first time since Week 3. The touchdown stands out, but Wilson worked behind both starter Josh Jacobs and fellow reserve Chris Brooks, and the bulk of his touches came with Green Bay in catch-up mode during the second half. Wilson has been productive this season when given the opportunity, but with Brooks perhaps even surpassing him and the possibility that MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) could rejoin Green Bay's backfield, it could be tough to justify holding onto Wilson with the Packers on bye in Week 10.