Emanuel Wilson News: Won't be tendered
The Packers aren't planning on tendering Wilson, so he will become a free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson served as Josh Jacobs' backup at running back last season and tallied 496 yards and three touchdowns on 125 carries, adding 99 receiving yards on 15 catches over 17 regular-season games. He also worked part-time as a kick returner and logged 233 yards on nine kickoff returns. Wilson just finished his third campaign with Green Bay and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, but the Packers' likely decision not to tender him means he'll be free to sign with any team.
