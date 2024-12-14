Emari Demercado Injury: Moves to IR

The Cardinals placed Demercado (back) on injured reserve Saturday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Demercado has been dealing with a back injury since late November, though he had been able to play through the issue until this week. He was ruled out Friday for Sunday's matchup against New England, and one day later the 25-year-old running back has landed on IR. Demercado isn't eligible to return during the regular season, so Arizona would need to get hot and make the playoffs in order for him to have a chance of suiting up again during the current campaign.