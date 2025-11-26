Demercado didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 12. He's recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered Week 11 during Arizona's loss to the 49ers, so it wouldn't be surprising if Demercado remains on the sideline Thursday and\/or Friday as well. Trey Benson (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened Week 12 and could be a candidate to action in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers, and the Cardinals still have Bam Knight and Michael Carter on hand to contribute out of the backfield.