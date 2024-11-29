Emari Demercado Injury: Questionable due to back injury

Demercado (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Demercado was limited in all three of Arizona's practices ahead of Sunday's game in Minnesota. If he suits up, Demercado will likely continue to see modest usage in a Cardinals backfield led by James Conner. Rookie third-round pick Trey Benson has also been more involved recently than Demercado, as the latter has exceeded two touches in only four of 11 appearances.