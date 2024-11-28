Emari Demercado Injury: Remains limited Thursday
Demercado (back) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Demercado maintained his listing from Wednesday's session as he tends to a back issue, giving him just one more chance to get back to full participation Friday or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If he's able to suit up, he'll split the reps behind starting running back James Conner with rookie third-round pick Trey Benson.
