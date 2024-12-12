Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emari Demercado headshot

Emari Demercado Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 2:10pm

Demercado (back) didn't practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado has yet to take part in drills this week due to a lingering back injury that limited him during the entirety of Week 13 prep. His lack of activity this time around may be maintenance related, but his status is one to monitor to see if he could be in danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Patriots. If Demercado is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, rookie Trey Benson would be the Cardinals' unquestioned No. 2 RB behind starter James Conner.

Emari Demercado
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now