Emari Demercado Injury: Tending to back injury

Demercado was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado dealt with a shoulder issue last week, but it didn't stop him from suiting up in this past Sunday's loss at Seattle. While he matched fellow reserve back Trey Benson's nine offensive snaps, Demercado recorded a single carry versus the rookie's four. Per usual, James Conner led the way with 40 snaps and 12 touches for 49 yards from scrimmage. Assuming Demercado puts this new health concern behind him, he likely won't be afforded enough looks to produce any meaningful production in Sunday's game in Minnesota.