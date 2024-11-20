Emari Demercado Injury: Tending to shoulder issue

Demercado was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Demercado took a back seat to rookie third-round pick Trey Benson in the two games before the Cardinals' Week 11 bye, earning 21 snaps and nine touches versus 32 and 21, respectively, for the latter. Benson also averaged 5.5 yards per carry, while Demercado averaged 4.7 YPC outside of his 53-yard TD run Week 9. With a health concern now in tow, Demercado may fall even further behind in the RB pecking order to starter James Conner and Benson.