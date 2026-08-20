Emari Demercado headshot

Emari Demercado News: Battling Johnson and Smith for RB2 spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Demercado is listed as the No. 2 running back on the unofficial depth chart Kansas City released ahead of the preseason, Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reports.

"Demercado is a veteran guy that has always been good in the pass protection game, and he's a reliable receiver," general manager Brett Veach said of the free-agent signing. The signing of Demercado was overshadowed by the addition of Kenneth Walker, who is expected to work as the team's lead back, but Veach's comments suggest Demercado could mix in for third downs and other passing situations. Rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson and 2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith could challenge Demercado for the top backup spot.

Emari Demercado
Kansas City Chiefs
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