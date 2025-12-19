Demercado seemed to be ahead of Carter on the depth chart for most of the season, but Carter has arguably fared better when tasked with a lead role, while Demercado's success as a bench player hasn't typically translated across larger workloads. Demercado's recent return from a high-ankle sprain may also be a factor, with this being his second game back from a three-game absence. He took just three touches for one yard in last week's 40-20 loss to the Texans, so it didn't come as any surprise Friday when Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon named Carter as the Week 16 starter.