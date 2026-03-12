Emari Demercado headshot

Emari Demercado News: Finds new home in KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 5:58pm

Demercado and the Chiefs have agreed to terms of a one-year contract, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Kansas City kicked off free agency by inking Super Bowl LX MVP and former Seahawk Kenneth Walker to lead the Chiefs backfield, and the addition of Demercado continues to the overhaul at the position. Demercado has racked up 126 carries for 819 yards (6.5 YPC) and three touchdowns and hauled in 50 of 70 targets for 324 yards and one more TD in 40 career regular-season games across three campaigns. He'll be in the mix for touches along with Brashard Smith behind Walker in 2026.

