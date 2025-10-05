Demercado was expected to see an expanded role in the absence of Trey Benson (knee), but Michael Carter dominated opportunities out of the backfield. Demercado's lack of involvement as a pass catcher was particularly surprising, as he was not targeted. He looked to have made the case for a more expanded role with a long 72-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, but he ultimately fumbled before crossing the goal line for a touchback. The Cardinals still gave him one additional touch before the end of the game, but the key error isn't likely to help his role heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Colts.