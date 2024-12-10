Emari Demercado News: Nabs four receptions in Week 15

Demercado recorded four receptions for 15 yards on four targets while playing eight of the Cardinals' 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Though he saw plenty of involvement during his brief time on the field, Demercado has yielded more playing time of late to rookie Trey Benson, who has either exceeded or matched his snap count in three of the last four contests. Starting running back James Conner has stayed healthy throughout the season and continues to serve as the lead runner while seeing ample usage on passing downs, leaving limited work left over for both Benson and Demercado. So long as the Cardinals remain in contention for a playoff spot, expect both backups to handle minor roles on offense while Arizona leans heavily on Conner.