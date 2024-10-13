Emari Demercado News: Nine touches in lopsided loss

Demercado rushed four times for 25 yards and brought in five of seven targets for 39 yards in the Cardinals' 34-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 48 yards.

Demercado was the surprising runner-up in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Cardinals, tallying season-high figures in all three categories as well. The second-year pro has played a minimal role on offense for the most part behind James Conner, but Demercado logged only two fewer touches than his veteran teammate Sunday. However, rookie Trey Benson was also involved to the tune of five rush attempts, so Demercado's fantasy outlook remains volatile on a week-to-week basis heading into the Week 7 bye.