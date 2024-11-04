Emari Demercado News: Records first touchdown of season

Demercado took four carries for 59 yards and one touchdown and hauled in both targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 29-9 win versus the Bears.

Aside from a 53-yard TD run late in the first half, Demercado was relatively quiet, gaining 27 yards on his five other touches. He also ranked third among Cardinals running backs in snap share (24 percent) behind starter James Conner (48 percent) and rookie Trey Benson (28 percent). All three players produced, with Conner leading the way with 21 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage, while Benson had nine touches for 55 total yards and a TD on the ground. The preceding won't happen most weeks, though, leaving Demercado on the outside looking in at fantasy relevance without some sort of absence from Conner.