Emari Demercado News: Will not be tendered as RFA

The Cardinals will not tender an offer to restricted free agent Demercado prior to the start of the new league year next Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Arizona seemingly doesn't deem Demercado worth the value of the low RFA tender at $3.52 million. Demercado appeared in 13 regular-season games last season, rushing 44 times for 312 scoreless yards. He added 13 catches for 101 yards and one touchdown on 20 targets in the passing game. Demercado could still be brought back at a lower cost, but he'll be free to test the open market.