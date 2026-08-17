Emeka Egbuka headshot

Emeka Egbuka Injury: Considered 'day-to-day, week-to-week'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 1:46pm

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Egbuka (toe) is "day-to-day, week-to-week" and was non-committal regarding the wideout's status for the Sept. 13 season opener versus the Bengals, Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay reports.

Egbuka remained sidelined for practice Monday after suffering a sprained toe last Wednesday in a joint session with the Jets. While the Buccaneers had previously spoke more optimistically about Egbuka's status for Week 1, Bowles was more hesitant during his most recent media session to speculate on the second-year receiver's availability for the start of the regular season. Along with Egbuka, Jalen McMillan (knee) was also a spectator at practice Monday, with Bowles referring to the latter wideout as day-to-day, per PewterReport.com.

Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emeka Egbuka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emeka Egbuka See More
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup
NFL
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup
Author Image
Mario Puig
3 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
Author Image
John McKechnie
3 days ago
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Friday's Games
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Friday's Games
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
3 days ago