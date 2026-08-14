Emeka Egbuka headshot

Emeka Egbuka Injury: Optimism for Week 1 status

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Egbuka had more tests done on his injured toe Friday, which confirmed a sprain that's stable, and the Buccaneers are optimistic that the second-year wide receiver will be available Week 1 at Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Egbuka was rolled up on by a teammate at Wednesday's practice and limped off the field, but at the time, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the issue was deemed to be minor. Friday's testing corroborated that belief, and Egbuka now will focus on getting healthy for Tampa Bay's regular-season opener. Once Egbuka is back to 100 percent, he's expected to lead a WR group composed of Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan (knee) and rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst.

Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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