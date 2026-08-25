Emeka Egbuka headshot

Emeka Egbuka Injury: Remains sidelined by toe issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 7:11am

Egbuka (toe) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Egbuka has been managing a sprained toe since Aug. 12, when the injury forced him out of practice. Almost two weeks later, Egbuka has yet to return to team drills, with head coach Todd Bowles having previously described the second-year wideout as both "day-to-day" and "week-to-week." Egbuka looks safe to rule out for Friday's preseason finale versus the Jaguars, and his availability for the Buccaneers' Week 1 matchup with the Bengals will be shrouded in some mystery until he's able to return to full practice.

Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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