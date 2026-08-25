Emeka Egbuka Injury: Remains sidelined by toe issue
Egbuka (toe) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Egbuka has been managing a sprained toe since Aug. 12, when the injury forced him out of practice. Almost two weeks later, Egbuka has yet to return to team drills, with head coach Todd Bowles having previously described the second-year wideout as both "day-to-day" and "week-to-week." Egbuka looks safe to rule out for Friday's preseason finale versus the Jaguars, and his availability for the Buccaneers' Week 1 matchup with the Bengals will be shrouded in some mystery until he's able to return to full practice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emeka Egbuka See More
-
Mock Drafts
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADPYesterday
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy RecapYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)3 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)3 days ago
-
General NFL Article
100 Best Fantasy Football Team Names (August 2026)4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emeka Egbuka See More