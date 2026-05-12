Emeka Egbuka headshot

Emeka Egbuka News: Will focus on Z receiver spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

New Bucs OC Zac Robinson said Tuesday that Egbuka will focus on the Z receiver position in 2026 after moving around the formation as a rookie last season, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin missing a combined 17 regular-season games to injuries last season, Egbuka was forced into multiple roles as a rookie. Godwin split time between the slot and out wide on his 428 offensive snaps, but he figures to play mostly a slot role in three-wide sets under Robinson, who talked up third-round rookie Ted Hurst (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) as a prototypical X receiver Tuesday. After Egbuka got off to a hot start last season, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 and dealt with the issue for multiple weeks after despite not missing a contest. Full health and a dedicated position should help Egbuka return to form in his second campaign. He's going in the fourth round of early best-ball drafts.

Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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