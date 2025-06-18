Menu
Emery Jones Injury: Looking unlikely for start of camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday he's "hopeful" that Jones (shoulder) will retake the field "at some point" during training camp, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jones has missed spring activities due to a shoulder injury, and with Harbaugh declining to fully commit even to him being ready at some point during training camp, it seems doubtful that he'll be a Day 1 participant. The rookie third-rounder is expected to compete for snaps at right guard when healthy, but his Year 1 development could be significantly impeded if his first appearance at practice doesn't come until late in training camp or the preseason.

