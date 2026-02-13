Emmanuel Forbes headshot

Emmanuel Forbes News: Career resurgence with LA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Forbes had 45 tackles (32 solo) and 18 passes defensed, including three interceptions, over 17 regular-season games with the Rams in 2025.

Forbes ended the 2024 season as a healthy scratch for the Rams after being waived by the Commanders in early December. After an offseason of work with his new team, the cornerback has grown into a player who better reflects the first-round draft capital used to acquire him. The 25-year-old was a consistent and available producer throughout the 2025 season and will enter 2026 competing for a starting outside cornerback job with the Rams. Forbes has one year left on his rookie deal, and even though the Rams picked him up off waivers, they cannot exercise the fifth-year option typically associated with first-round picks because they are not the team that drafted him.

Emmanuel Forbes
Los Angeles Rams
