Emmanuel Forbes News: Healthy inactive for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 9:31am

Forbes (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams claimed Forbes off waivers Dec. 2 after being cut by the Commanders in late November. However, the 2023 first-round pick has been a healthy scratch since the waiver claim. Forbes' next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Cardinals on Saturday, Dec. 28.

