Emmanuel Forbes News: Healthy inactive for Week 16
Forbes (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
The Rams claimed Forbes off waivers Dec. 2 after being cut by the Commanders in late November. However, the 2023 first-round pick has been a healthy scratch since the waiver claim. Forbes' next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Cardinals on Saturday, Dec. 28.
