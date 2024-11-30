Emmanuel Forbes News: Let loose by Washington

Forbes was waived by the Commanders on Friday.

Forbes was a first-round pick by Washington in 2023 and played in 14 regular-season games as a rookie, tallying 38 tackles (35 solo) and 11 pass defenses, including an interception. He started six contests last year but has logged just one start in 2024 and has missed five games -- two due to a thumb injury and three as a healthy scratch. In his final game for Washington, which took place Week 10 versus Pittsburgh, Forbes logged just two defensive snaps. With his time in Washington done, the Mississippi State product will likely look for a fresh start with a new organization.