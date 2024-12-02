Fantasy Football
Emmanuel Forbes News: Picked up by Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

The Rams claimed Forbes off waivers Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Forbes, a 2023 first-round pick from Mississippi State, was waived by the Commanders on Nov. 30 after struggling throughout his first 20 games in the NFL. He recorded 45 total tackles and 12 passes defended, including two interceptions, during his time in Washington, but also allowed 43 completions for 673 yards and three touchdowns in coverage. However, he's already found a new home with the Rams and will likely serve as a depth piece in the team's secondary as the season progresses.

