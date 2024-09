Emmanuel Forbes: Past thumb injury

Forbes (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 2023 first-round pick was sidelined for the past two weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb following the Commanders' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. However, Monday's full practice indicates that the second-year pro has moved past the issue. Expect Forbes to serve as one of Washington's top rotational cornerbacks as the season progresses.