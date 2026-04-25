Emmanuel Henderson News: Selected by Seahawks
The Seahawks selected Henderson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 199th overall.
Henderson (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) might be a better bet to make a roster than most other sixth-round rookie receiver selections, because Henderson is fully expected to stand out as a special teams gunner. Henderson was a known special-teams presence even while he was a backup wideout at Alabama, but Henderson managed to log an encouraging season of wideout production in his one year at Kansas. The selection of Henderson might be a bad sign for 2025 seventh-round pick Ricky White, who was also largely selected for his special teams ability.
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