Emmanuel McNeil-Warren headshot

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren News: Chosen by Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:06pm

The Browns selected McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

McNeil-Warren (6-foot-4, 201 pounds) was commonly projected to come off the board notably earlier than the late second round, and Cleveland ultimately decided it worth trading up with the 49ers in order to end his slide. A three-year starter at Toledo with the combination of size and athleticism to succeed at the NFL level, McNeil-Warren's landing spot with the Browns will make him the top safety off the bench behind starters Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Cleveland Browns
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