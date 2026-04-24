Emmanuel McNeil-Warren News: Chosen by Browns
The Browns selected McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 58th overall.
McNeil-Warren (6-foot-4, 201 pounds) was commonly projected to come off the board notably earlier than the late second round, and Cleveland ultimately decided it worth trading up with the 49ers in order to end his slide. A three-year starter at Toledo with the combination of size and athleticism to succeed at the NFL level, McNeil-Warren's landing spot with the Browns will make him the top safety off the bench behind starters Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmanuel McNeil-Warren See More
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock2 days ago
-
General NFL Article
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-38 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 19 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades24 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmanuel McNeil-Warren See More