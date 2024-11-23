Emmanuel Moseley Injury: Activated from injured reserve
The Lions activated Moseley (pectoral) from injured reserve Saturday.
Moseley suffered a torn pec over the summer and is now poised to make his season debut Sunday against the Colts. It will be a welcomed addition for a Detroit secondary that will be without Terrion Arnold (groin) for Sunday's contest. Moseley is officially still listed as questionable for Week 12.
