Emmanuel Moseley Injury: Continues getting practice reps
Moseley (pectoral) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimate.
Moseley was designated to return from IR on Nov. 8 and continues to work toward making his 2024 debut. His ability to be listed as a full participant Wednesday is a good sign that his return could be coming sooner rather than later. A clearer picture of his status for Sunday will likely come Thursday or Friday.
