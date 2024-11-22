Emmanuel Moseley Injury: Could return Sunday

Moseley (pectoral) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Despite a week of full practice sessions, the Tennessee product's availability Sunday is still in question. Moseley has yet to play this season after tearing his pec in early August and still must be activated to Detroit's active roster in order to suit up in Week 12. If he can't return, expect Amik Robertson to serve as the Lions' top slot corner.