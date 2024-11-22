Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Emmanuel Moseley headshot

Emmanuel Moseley Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:35pm

Moseley (pectoral) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Despite a week of full practice sessions, the Tennessee product's availability Sunday is still in question. Moseley has yet to play this season after tearing his pec in early August and still must be activated to Detroit's active roster in order to suit up in Week 12. If he can't return, expect Amik Robertson to serve as the Lions' top slot corner.

Emmanuel Moseley
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now