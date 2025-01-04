Emmanuel Moseley Injury: Placed on NFI list

The Lions placed Moseley (illness) on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday.

An illness has prevented Moseley from practicing all week, and it is severe enough for the 28-year-old corner to be placed on the NFI list. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four games, which mean he won't be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings. Moseley won't play another snap for the Lions this season unless Detroit enters the postseason as the NFC's fifth seed and makes it to the Super Bowl.