Emmanuel Moseley Injury: Remains on IR with pec injury

Moseley (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston.

Moseley began the regular season on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral in early August, but his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday, per Christian Booher of SI.com. Moseley was able to practice in full all week, and while he won't suit up Sunday, the 28-year-old could be in line to make his 2024 debut in Week 11 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 17.