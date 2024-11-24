Fantasy Football
Emmanuel Moseley News: Making season debut Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Mosley (pectoral) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The 28-year-old was reinstated from the injured list Saturday after missing the first 10 games of the season while recovering from a torn pectoral, and he's ready to make his season debut Sunday at Indianapolis. Moseley will provide a boost to Detroit's secondary, which will be without starting cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin).

