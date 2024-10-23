Fantasy Football
Emmanuel Ogbah Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Ogbah (biceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite logging three limited practice sessions last week, Ogbah was inactive for the Dolphins' Week 7 game against the Colts. Given that, he may need to increase his practice participation over the next two days in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Through the first five games of the regular season, Ogbah has tallied 18 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one interception.

