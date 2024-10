Ogbah (biceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Ogbah has been limited at practice all week due to a biceps injury. He was tagged as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest, but he will have to observe the game in street clothes, and his next chance at suiting up will be against the Cardinals on Oct. 27. Tyus Bowser will likely get the start at linebacker alongside David Long, Jordyn Brooks and Chop Robinson.