Ogbah (biceps) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ogbah practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting he's moved past his biceps injury in time for Sunday's contest. Expect the 30-year-old to start opposite Chop Robinson as part of the Dolphins' top edge rushing duo in Week 8.